Edinburgh's luxury Market Street Hotel opens doors

Earlier this week, Market Street Hotel in the heart of the city centre opened its doors.

The hotel has revealed 98 urban boutique style rooms and suites, a vibrant new reception up on the 7th floor with unrivalled views of the city skyline and stylish lobby area punctuated with signature interiors that pay homage to the site’s historical roots.

The Nor' Loft is the central point of the hotel

Market Street hotel is also home to the property’s spectacular rooftop Champagne lounge, Nor’ Loft.

The rooftop lounge perfectly combines a selection of 20 champagnes with panoramic views of Edinburgh’s famous landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, The Scot Monument, Princes Street Gardens and Calton Hill.

The hotel is the first member of Design Hotels™ in Scotland, which is a global organisation that recognises hotels with a passion for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture.

Open throughout the day serving breakfast, afternoon tea and small plates, the Nor’ Loft’s culinary concept focuses on classic flavours and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients prepared with imaginative flair in the chef’s open kitchen.

The rooms are expertly designed

By night, the lounge transforms into a vibrant social hub offering stunning views of the illuminating city skyline, welcoming guests and locals alike with its laid-back atmosphere and peerless panorama that can be viewed across two outdoor terraces.

With rooms starting from £170, award-winning design studio FG Stijl has devised the visual concept to pay homage to the capital’s character and historic narrative, while simultaneously exploring Scottish cosmopolitanism.

The modern Scottish fortress design with white oak shutters and textured stone walls are juxtaposed against the clean, minimalist lines of contemporary furnishings, with unexpected bursts of traditional tartans and heritage fabrics providing an experiential element to the hotel’s aesthetic.

Each room also features a variety of luxury amenities including revolutionary Dyson hairdryers, GHD straighteners and Apple TVs that provide guests with the ultimate home comforts.

General Manager Jill Darling said: “It's extremely exciting to be working in a hotel property that brings a new level of understated luxury, bold design and edge to the market. Not only is the hotel situated in an unbeatable location, but the interiors are truly unique.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and welcome locals and visitors alike.”