Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel to open new boutique cinema

IT was originally part of the busy day-to-day workings of The Scotsman newspaper - and now it is a cinema.

The curtain is to rise on Scotland’s newest picture house, in a disused room in the title’s former headquarters on North Bridge, which is now a hotel.

A view of the cinema. Pic: Eleanor Bradford.

The boutique, 48-seat Scotsman Picturehouse features ornate Edwardian cornice-work, wood panelling and bespoke red leather and velvet armchairs and sofas, each lit by table lamps.

Opening to the public on Friday, it will a screen classic masterpieces, latest releases, modern cult favourites and curated cultural content such as ballets and operas.

Pete Johnson, from the Indy Cinema Group, said: “We have seen immersive cinema experiences, such as the Secret Cinema in London and Tivoli cinema in Bath, grow in popularity.

“This brings that trend to Scotland’s capital. They appeal to young professionals who want a more luxurious cinema experience and are prepared to pay a little extra for it.

A view of the bar. Pic: Eleanor Bradford.

“I’m sure it will prove a great place for corporate screenings as well as offering the public the chance to do something completely new and exciting.”

Film lovers will be able to combine their favourite movie with afternoon tea or enjoy specially paired movie menus at The Scotsman’s Grand Café.

The Picturehouse cinema has been constructed as part of the multi-million pound refurbishment of The Scotsman hotel, which was rescued by G1 group following liquidation in 2017.

Plasterers and joiners spent 16 weeks creating the kind of decorative finishes which would have been seen in picturehouses during the last century, around the time of the building’s heyday when it was the home of The Scotsman newspaper and Edinburgh Evening News.

The cinema will be serving popcorn. Pic: Eleanor Bradford.

Whilst nodding to the past, the Picturehouse also features modern day USB ports and power sockets.

Mike Wiles, operations Manager from the cinema division of G1, said: “The Scotsman Picturehouse will appeal to people who want more from a cinema experience. Whether you want to combine a movie with brunch or afternoon tea, bring your clients to a bespoke corporate screening or enjoy the best seats in the house at an opera, this beautiful venue is offers something stylish.”