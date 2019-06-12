Edinburgh's top Vietnamese to open new Pho restaurant on Dalry Road

The team behind Edinburgh’s first family run authentic Vietnamese restaurant 'Vietnam House' on Grove Street are set to launch their next offering this month.

With a focus on the fresh, clean flavours of Vietnam owner Nga Nguyen said it is the perfect time to give the people of Edinburgh another bite at the Vietnamese cherry - Pho.

Pho Viet is coming soon.

The deeply flavoured broth made with slippery rice noodles and herbs and either chicken or beef, is a street food dish in the southeast Asian country and has grown in popularity across the UK.

And nearly ten years after first opening Vietnam House, Nga thinks Edinburgh's appetite is ready for a Pho eatery.

Called Pho Viet, it will open at 15 Dalry Road next door to Argentinian Los Amigos in the premises of the former Luv Sushi, previously Hay Sushi.

Nga said she fell in love with the city after experiencing the kindness and warmth of the local people.

"I love living here," she said. "The people here are very nice and so helpful. I still remember when I had been here just a few days and I lost my way. I asked for help and a lady walked with me for over ten minutes to show me where I needed to go and then she had to walk all the way back to where she had started.

"People here just make me smile when I talk to them - I love Edinburgh and it's warmth."

When Nga first visited the city and became taken by it, she decided she wanted to bring Vietnamese food to the Capital.

"I wanted to let people know about my country," Nga said. "And after nine years I know Edinburgh people love Vietnamese so we've decided to expand. Pho is very popular and it is a very special dish to us. In my country we eat Pho as breakfast, lunch and at night time and I see our customers enjoy it in the restaurant.

"I honestly feel so happy that I can bring the food of my country here."

Pho Viet will give customers the chance to try lots of dishes including the signature dish ranging from vegetarian to raw beef, chicken, and prawn.

