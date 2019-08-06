Edinburgh's Twelve Triangles Bakery owner shortlisted for entrepreneurial award

Twelve Triangles Bakery owner, Rachel Morgan, has made the shortlist for the Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2019 Royal Bank of Scotland Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the Scotland region.

The award will recognise and champion those entrepreneurs who are running the businesses that are taking the nation’s taste-buds by storm.

Judges for this category include the likes of Julian Metcalfe OBE from Itsu and Angus Thirwell from Hotel Chocolate.

The award is part of the wider 2019 Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Run by Rachel Morgan and head baker Emily Cuddeford, Twelve Triangles operates three cafes and bakeries, two in the Leith area of Edinburgh and one in Portobello, with plans to expand to a fourth site later on this year.

Twelve Triangles pride themselves on working entirely with with cold/slow fermentation sourdoughs, their breads and pastries work on a 3 or 4-day cycle and everything is made and shaped by hand by their in-house bakers.

