Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Make 2nds Count charity has hit the million pound mark four years after it was first set up by Lisa Fleming who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer - an incurable disease which claims the lives of 1000 UK women a month.

The 38-year-old had no primary diagnosis, warning signs or a lump when she was told the disease had already spread to the majority of her bones and later her brain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make 2nds Count is celebrating after it reached the £1million fundraising milestone

She said: “Reaching our £1million fundraising milestone is just the most exciting start to what we predict will be another productive year for us.

“And while we look forward to achieving so much more, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us reach that phenomenal million-pound total.

“Our supporters really do provide a lifeline and without them we would be unable to make the progress we have accomplished in raising awareness of this disease, in funding dedicated research and in facilitating projects like access to patient trials. Every contribution and donation are enormously appreciated.”

The £1million will help finance vital research at universities across the UK as well as provide much-needed support for patients with secondary breast cancer and their families.

Make 2nds Count is celebrating after it reached the £1million fundraising milestone

The milestone was reached thanks to activities such as a Gala Ball at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel and £500,000 from individual fundraisers who took on their own challenges like abseiling off the Forth Rail Bridge, skydiving, trekking the Arctic, running 12 marathons in 12 days and walking 500 miles.

Patient champion Tricia, who is one of those who will benefit from Make 2nds Count charity’s fundraising efforts, said: “I don’t know how I would have coped without Make 2nds Count and the support services I have been able to access. There is nothing like it where I live in the Scottish Highlands.”

She added: “The love and support I felt from the group was inspiring.”

To find out how to contribute go to https://www.make2ndscount.co.uk/get-involved/ and https://www.make2ndscount.co.uk/donate.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.