The incident happened on Sunday on Seafield Road at around 4.15pm and involved a Nissan Juke and a Volvo V40.

Police Scotland commented that emergency services attended and the 85 year-old female driver of the Volvo, her 87-year-old male passenger, and the 32-year-old male driver of the Nissan were all taken by Ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Hospital staff have described the condition of the 87-year-old man as critical, the condition of the 85-year-old woman as serious but stable, and the 32-year-old man as serious but stable.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Dalkeith is appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 2518 of 24 October.

