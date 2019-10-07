Edinburgh sports team offer help after 40 schoolchildren miss out on Disneyland Paris 'trip of a lifetime'

An Edinburgh sports team have offered to help Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) after more than 40 children lost out on a place on a school trip to Paris.

Last week, it was revealed that the secondary school pulled names from a hat to decide who should be allowed to go on a ‘once in a lifetime’ trip next May after it was severely oversubscribed.

Edinburgh Dodgeball contacted the Evening News to offer their assistance to raise money so that all the children who applied for the trip can be accommodated to go.

The team have suggested that they could hold a charity tournament to fundraise for trip, or offer activities for the children who have been cut from the Paris trip to go to.

Children in area 'aren't given the chance to go on holidays like that'

Many parents of children at WHEC who had paid an £80 deposit received a text to alert them that unfortunately their child had not secured one of the 50 coveted spaces and a letter would be sent home to explain how to have the deposit refunded.

However, it left many children bitterly disappointed that they were told they would not be going on the trip which would see them have the chance to go to Disneyland Paris and Parc Asterix.

One parent, Kelly Nicoll, whos son, Connor, was not successful in securing a spot on the trip said: “Wester Hailes is a low income area and some children aren’t given the chance to go on holidays like that and this is their chance to go and have that independence.

“What’s he going to do in May when all his pals are on a trip?

“Him and the other children who were unsuccessful in gaining spaces are going to have to listen to what a good time their friends had.”

School 'working hard to increase capacity'

A statement published on the WHEC website last week from headteacher David Young said: “We have listened to your concerns around the Paris 2020 trip and are deeply sorry for any distress caused.

“We are working hard with the travel agent to increase capacity to allow all students who have paid a deposit to attend.

“Please bear with us and we will be back in touch early next week.

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said: "The school is exploring a solution that might allow all pupils who are interested in going on the trip the opportunity to be able to do so."