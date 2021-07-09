DMA’s were forced to reschedule their summer Edinburgh gig for later in the year.

As reported in this week’s Evening News, the plug has been pulled on Edinburgh Summer Sessions for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Festival organisers hoped this year’s gigs would go ahead as Covid curbs eased.

But the lifting of restrictions in Scotland is scheduled for August 9, after some of the events were due to take place.

As a result, the star-studded music festival has now been postponed until August 2022.

Several big-name acts including Tom Jones Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, Simple Minds and Travis set new dates for 2022.

A statement on the Summer Sessions website reads: “Unfortunately, 2021’s edition of Edinburgh Summer Sessions was set to begin before all legal Covid restrictions are due to be lifted in Scotland on 9th August, therefore we have had to take the difficult decision to reschedule all shows for August 2022.

“We have been working hard alongside artist teams to schedule new dates and are already looking forward to returning next summer, for what is sure to be an incredible festival.”

Now, DMA’s have rescheduled, but instead of performing in the picturesque backdrop of Princes Street Gardens when the festival returns, the band will play a double-header of indoor gigs at the Corn Exchange on October 18 and 19.

“We’re gutted that we aren’t able to come over and play the UK this summer,” DMA’s said in a statement.

“We’d been trying to make it work and were all ready to go, but the recent festival situation means it’s no longer feasible,”

“We really appreciate some of you have been holding tickets for well over a year, and we hope you agree that rather than wait yet another year we move the summer headline shows onto our autumn tour and into some great indoor venues.

“This way we get to see you a whole lot sooner! Thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to get over in October.”

