Four intrepid cyclists have raised a massive £10,000 for a charity set in honour of an Edinburgh teenager who died in a holiday swimming pool accident.

Lewis Johnson, 13, lost his life following the tragic incident while holidaying with his family at a resort in Mexico in July 2019. Following Lewis’s death, family members set up the Lewis Leap charity that is designed to offer early support to local families who have suddenly and traumatically lost a parent, child or sibling.

And the latest fundraising excursion has seen Lewis’s dad Ian Johnson, 59, and three pals cycle the 300 miles from the Tower of London to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The four-strong group - including Andy McMillan, 35, Hugo O’Neill, 31, and 60-year-old William Guild - spent around 35 hours in the saddle over four days making their way to the French capital.

Edinburgh cyclists Andy McMillan, Ian Johnson, Hugo O’Neill, William Guild at the Eiffel Tower

Andy joked the four bikers are “still a bit sore” following last week’s mammoth effort and admitted they have all been left “overwhelmed” by the support shown for the worthy cause. The charity cycle fundraiser has so far reached an incredible £7,800 in donations but with the added gift aid still to be included the total amount raised so far is touching £10,000.

Andy, from Currie, Edinburgh, said: “This was all Hugo’s idea and at the time it all seemed so doable. We had a couple of practice trips out on the bikes, one for 20 miles and then a 50 mile journey, but nothing could really prepare us for what was to come. I hadn’t really been on a bike since doing a paper round 20 years ago but to be honest we would all do anything for this charity.

“Lewis was such a lovely boy and we were all devastated by what happened. Since the charity was set up there has been a lot of events including a John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle trip and we hold a dog show every year in memory of Lewis who loved his beautiful Wheaton Terrier Brodie so much.

“I believe the total funds raised since the accident is nearly at £100,000 and we were all determined to add to that amount. It took us four days to cycle from London to Paris and we were even handed money from French people we met on the route.

Edinburgh teenager Lewis Johnson with his beloved dog Brodie

“Everyone has been so generous and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one who has donated cash as we know times are tough for some people at the moment.”