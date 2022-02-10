The fault occurred at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 9, at the chain supermarket on Meadow Place Road.

As card payments were not possible, shoppers were sent to get cash from the ATMs outside the store. However, long queues for the machines soon formed.

James McLeod, a customer who was shopping at the Corstorphine Tesco Extra yesterday, said: “The place was in meltdown, as customers now don’t carry cash”.

He said that the queue for cash was “about 30 people deep” at one point.

Mr McLeod said that disabled customers were also asked to get cash from outside.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We’ve fixed a technical issue that briefly impacted contactless payments in some of our stores.“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this caused.”

