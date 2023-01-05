TK Maxx has confirmed it will be forced to close the store at Meadowbank shopping park after failing to reach agreement on renewing its lease. It is not yet known which business will be taking on the unit at the retail park.

A consultation is now underway with staff, the business said, but senior managers from the company said they hope all workers affected by the closure can be offered roles in other TK Maxx and Homesense stores.

The company is expected to shut the store in the Meadowbank retail park on 15 February this year. It is understood TK Maxx was hoping to share the huge floorspace with a supermarket chain, believed to be Lidl.

The Meadowbank store is expected to close in February

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “Our landlord has sadly ended the lease at TK Maxx Meadowbank, so we’re sorry to announce that the store will likely close on February 15, 2023.

“Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores.

