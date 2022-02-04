Over the weekend, the Met Office is mainly expecting Edinburgh to be cold with brisk winds and wintry showers mainly focused to the west of the Capital.

The forecast comes as yellow weather warnings of snow have been issued across Scotland over the weekend. However, in the east, this is predicted to only affect West Lothian.

But this does not rule out heavy snow predicted in the Capital, according to the Met Office.

Snow scene at Colinton looking towards Bonaly Tower from Pentlands as heavy snow predicted in Edinburgh on Friday.

On Friday, we can expect heavy rain in late afternoon at around 2pm turning to a heavy snow shower at 6pm.

Temperatures are chilly as they average 4C on Friday, however, this will feel more like -2C as a result of winds.

Overnight, it is expected to be clear with temperatures around 2C but feeling more like -4C.

Saturday will see the skies becoming cloudy and then changing to heavy rain by late morning.

Temperatures will average 7C yet this will feel more like 1C. The clouds will hopefully clear at around 5pm creating drier weather and a generally cloudy night.

Light snow, sleet and rain is expected to fall overnight and last until the afternoon.

From 3pm onwards, cloudy weather is predicted with temperatures averaging at 4C but feeling more like -1C.

Cloudy, patchy rain will be on the cards for Monday.

The Met Office is currently uncertain about what Tuesday will bring but current thoughts are cloud, rain dominating, with a chance of brighter spells sporadically across the north.

