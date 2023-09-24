The pub closed its doors on Sunday while the dirty water gets pumped out.

Wetherspoons pub at the Omni centre has been forced to shut their doors due to a problem with blocked drain causing the pub to flood with sewage water.

It’s understood the problem is being caused by a drain outside the pub located under the tram line, which is forcing dirty water into the pub. A sign was put up telling customers the pub was closed on Sunday, 24 September.

Contractors are working on site to carry out drainage works. But a spokesperson for the owners told the Evening News that due to the drain being situated under the tram line it will ‘not be a quick fix’. The pub is likely to be closed for another day on Monday, September 25 while works continue to drain the water.

The pub has closed while fault is repaired

A spokesperson said: “The pub has been closed due to a Scottish water issue. We have a contractor on site pumping out the water/sewage. There is a collapsed drain in the street directly outside our pub which is causing flooding to our unit. Scottish water is aware but due to it being under the tram line it is not a quick fix. We have a tanker there now trying to drain the water and this is likely to carry on until tomorrow.”

It comes days after news that The Omni Centre, which includes a Wetherspoons pub, a 12-screen Vue cinema, a Nuffield Health centre and Gym and the five-star Glasshouse boutique hotel, has been put up for sale by owners.

Customers at the pub were recently left disappointed when they ran out of both draught and bottled beer, due to a problem with their pumps and cooling system.