The pub closed its doors on Sunday while the dirty water gets pumped out.

Wetherspoons pub at the Omni centre has been forced to shut their doors due to a problem with blocked toilets.

Owners JD wetherspoons have reported a sewage issue and told the Evening News that they have contractors on site on Sunday, September 24 trying to pump out the dirty water.

The company blamed it on a ‘Scottish Water issue’. Owners said they hope that they will be able to reopen later on Sunday, once the fault is repaired.

A spokesperson said: “The pub has been closed due to a Scottish water issue. We have a contractor on site pumping out the water/sewage and we are hoping to be open later this afternoon.”

It comes days after news that The Omni Centre, which includes a Wetherspoons pub, a 12-screen Vue cinema, a Nuffield Health centre and Gym and the five-star Glasshouse boutique hotel, has been put up for sale by owners.

Customers at the pub were recently left disappointed when they ran out of both draught and bottled beer, due to a problem with their pumps and cooling system.

Two of the pub chain’s venues in the Capital were ranked top of the table in countrywide ranking of all its venues this year.