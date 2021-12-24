Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

He threw everything he had into fundraising for charity Myeloma UK, and was known for handing out leaflets, organising events, and driving around the capital in his bright orange car with the charity’s branding, raising awareness wherever he went.

Also known as ‘Oak Tom’, he even set himself an ambitious goal of raising £60,000 before his 60th birthday in April 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Reid with her partner of 12 years Tom Bruce

But his mission was tragically cut short on November 1 this year, when he lost his life to the disease he had worked tirelessly to fight.

Now, his beloved partner of 12 years Diane Reid is taking up the fundraising efforts in his name, and hopes to smash the goal he so very much wanted to reach.

“Neither Tom, myself, or any of our family members had heard of myeloma until he was diagnosed,” said Diane, a research support administrator at the University of Edinburgh.

“After Tom was medically retired by the HMRC, he made it his mission to raise awareness of myeloma - as it had taken so long for him to be diagnosed.

Tom Bruce died tragically on November 1

“We all thought Tom was crazy when he announced he wanted to raise £60,000 by his 60th birthday.

“All his friends and family will do their best to raise all the money we can for myeloma patients and their families.”

Diane will be marking Tom’s birthday with a charity auction and party on April 15, when she will also reveal the final amount raised through his efforts.

Tom’s friend Ian and nephew Ross will also carry forward plans Tom had made for a golf day fundraiser at Liberton Golf Club in the spring.

Diane has taken on Tom's fundraising efforts for Myeloma UK

And just two days after his funeral, which was held on December 3, Tom’s family and friends continued his annual tradition of a Christmas light switch-on at Gilmerton Community Centre.

Diane, supported by her father Bill Reid, sister Hazel Martin, and Tom’s brother-in-law James Muir, pushed the tree into place at the centre, as had been planned by Tom before his death.

The event saw all Tom’s loved ones band together to throw the event in his memory, with his friend Richard Gargaro having helped to wire up the tree and his cousin Acoustic David having provided the music.

Even Tom’s one-year-old great nephew Rory Muir got involved and, along with family friend Riley Williamson, two, pressed the button to switch on the lights.

Tom (far right) and his family at a Myeloma UK fundraiser

Lanterns and candles surrounded the tree, adorned with paper chains, angels and Christmas messages, and a plaque etched with Tom’s name took the centre spot.

“We wanted to continue the tradition in his honour,” said Diane.

The efforts are a tribute to Tom, who over the years raised thousands for Myeloma UK through entertainment nights, quizzes and raffles as well as the switch-on event.

Diane said this was part of his personality, describing him as a “freight train” who couldn’t stop once he got started.

“Once Tom put his mind to something he always achieved it whether it be distributing Myeloma UK leaflets to various doctors surgeries, convincing surgeons he needed a life-threatening operation or asking for donations to his various fundraising campaigns,” she said.

“I have no doubt that he would have hit his audacious target of £60,000 for his £60th birthday if he was still around - and we will all try our best to help get there for him.”

Tom (right) with his cousin Acoustic David

She added that his dedication to the cause saw him put his fundraising before anything, even when he was at his lowest.

“Even though he was in a huge amount of pain every day he battled on, full of energy and determination,” she said.

“Even when his body was failing, his mind was always on fundraising. He was like a freight train once he got going with his army of supporters keen to help.”

She added: “Any amount of money raised for his campaign will help myeloma patients and their families immensely.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.