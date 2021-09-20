Edinburgh Zoo places warning signs outside chimpanzee enclosure following female chimp's stillbirth
Edinburgh Zoo has erected warning signs for visitors outside the entrance of their chimpanzee viewing areas after one of their chimps had a stillbirth this month.
Warning: The following content may be distressing to read.
The grieving chimpanzee is currently holding onto her baby ‘due to her strong maternal instincts’ in the Budongo Trail, according to the Royal Zoological Scoiety chief executive.
It may take some time for the keepers to retrieve the baby and the RZSS has apologised for any distress this may cause.
David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive, said: “Sadly one of our chimps recently had a stillborn baby which she is holding onto due to her strong maternal instincts.
“While this is natural behaviour which you would find in the wild, we understand it may be upsetting to see and have placed warning signs for visitors at the entrances of our chimpanzee viewing areas.
“It could take some time for our keepers to safely retrieve the baby and we are sorry for any distress this may cause.”