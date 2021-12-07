Civerinos and Team Beattie/Coutts will work together to raise awareness around the sport of beach volleyball in Scotland

Now Edinburgh-based beach volleyball pair Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts have secured vital sponsorship funds ahead of next year’s ​Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after teaming up with popular local pizza chain Civerinos.

Civerinos and Team Beattie/Coutts will work together to raise awareness around the sport and Civerinos will support the team who train on the beach in front of their Portobello pizza bar, Prom Slice.

Civerinos owner Michele Civiera said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor these two local heroes, who are really putting Portobello on the map with their journey to Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Watching the team train right in front of our Prom Slice pizza bar has been a privilege, and this partnership is a real no-brainer.

“Being part of the community is incredibly important to us, and we know that our local beach volleyball team will do Porty proud.

“We can’t wait to start working with these amazing athletes and contribute to their success at the Commonwealth Games.

“Watch this space – big things are coming.”

Both Beattie and Coutts work full-time as well as playing volleyball at the highest level – and the dynamic duo have already competed at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 and won gold at the European Zonal Event held on Portobello Beach in 2017.

This summer, the team received a special invitation to compete at the King of the Court in Rothenbaum while playing at the Beach Volleyball World Tour in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We are very excited to be working with Civerinos on our journey to qualify for our second consecutive Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

“As a vibrant, local business, closely connected to the Portobello community, we feel that our team and our sport is a brilliant fit with Civerinos – and believe it is a partnership that will maximise the impact and profile for both our sport and the business.

“We think we will have a lot of fun working together.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.