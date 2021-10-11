Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Yard provides adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families. In addition to its premises in Eyre Place Lane, Edinburgh, The Yard also supports families in Kirkcaldy and Dundee. All three services have now re-opened and are welcoming new members.

During the October school holiday The Yard Edinburgh will offer early years sessions (0-5 years) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10-11.30am. Then, from Friday October 19 through to Friday December 17 2021, sessions will run each Friday, again from 10-11.30am.

In a typical session, babies and children can enjoy activity-based play from singing and sensory games through to playdough and climbing frames.

Helen Bonnar, Play Team Leader at The Yard said, “Our early year sessions are here to support our youngest families, many of whom might struggle to attend mainstream activities.

“For many, this will be the family’s first step as they start their pathway to a diagnosis and, for others, this might be the first time they’ve been able to bring their child to a parent and baby session, especially with so many affected by lockdown.

“We’re here to welcome and support them on their journey, providing a friendly and ‘free play’ environment where their child can relax and have fun while their parents meet others in a similar situation.”

One of the families to benefit from The Yard’s early years sessions is Jocelyn Swift-Adams, four, and her parents Jamie and Tammy, who live in Dunbar.

The family first attended The Yard when Jocelyn was just a few months old. Having heard about The Yard through a Down Syndrome Scotland meeting,

Mr Swift-Adams said, “Before she could even crawl, Jocelyn responded so well to the early years sessions. They’re a fantastic way for families to meet at the start of their similar journeys, and to relax in a way that can be challenging in mainstream environments.

“It’s also brilliant to know that The Yard is here to support children and their siblings right through to young adulthood. We very much hope to be involved with The Yard for many years to come.”

