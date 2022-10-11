Edinburgh’s Dusherra (or Duss-ehhh-ra as it is pronounced across India), is the flagship event of the Scottish Indian Arts Forum (SIAF) and an important Indian Festival commemorating a 10-day war between the gods and demons and the subsequent triumph of Lord Rama over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who abducted Rama’s wife Sita.

Over 260 performers took to the stage on Calton Hill on Sunday to celebrate in front of a large crowd. Members of the Indian community from across Scotland enjoyed music, dancing and theatrical performances through the afternoon and early evening culminating in the burning of the three effigies and fireworks.

Traditionally Dusherra occurs on the night of the full moon and proclaims a universal message to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

