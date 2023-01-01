Edinburgh's Loony Dook: 12 photos of New Year's Day dips at South Queensferry over the years
It’s one way for Edinburgh revellers to clear their heads after Hogmanay
It may not be your idea of fun, but every year there are plenty people eager to plunge into the icy waters of the Forth to celebrate the New Year.
Edinburgh’s Loony Dook at South Queensferry is said to date back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested a January 1 dip as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers. From small beginnings, the event grew in size and popularity during the 1990s, was added to the official Edinburgh Hogmanay publicity material and was broadcast live by the BBC at the millennium.
The event usually attracts around 1,000 people, many in fancy dress, to raise money for charity. And some people come from abroad to take part in the annual swim.
The official Loony Dook was cancelled for new year 2021 and 2022 because of Covid and the Hogmanay organisers said this year’s is not taking place either – but dedicated Dookers often decide to go ahead with their own plans anyway.
Here are some pictures from Loony Dooks past.