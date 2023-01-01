It’s one way for Edinburgh revellers to clear their heads after Hogmanay

It may not be your idea of fun, but every year there are plenty people eager to plunge into the icy waters of the Forth to celebrate the New Year.

Edinburgh’s Loony Dook at South Queensferry is said to date back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested a January 1 dip as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers. From small beginnings, the event grew in size and popularity during the 1990s, was added to the official Edinburgh Hogmanay publicity material and was broadcast live by the BBC at the millennium.

The event usually attracts around 1,000 people, many in fancy dress, to raise money for charity. And some people come from abroad to take part in the annual swim.

The official Loony Dook was cancelled for new year 2021 and 2022 because of Covid and the Hogmanay organisers said this year’s is not taking place either – but dedicated Dookers often decide to go ahead with their own plans anyway.

Here are some pictures from Loony Dooks past.

2008: Bathers dress as bunny girls These girls dressed as bunny girls before taking the plunge for the annual Loony Dook in 2008.

2011: Braving the cold Intrepid Loony Dookers wade into the water at South Queensferry for the 2011 New Year dip.

2010: An ice day for a dip It looks like these Loony Dookers found the water a little chilly when they went for their dip at South Queensferry on New Year's Day in 2010.

2009: Making a splash These Loony Dookers made it look fun to brave the chilly waters of the Forth at South Queensferry on New Year's Day 2009.