Edinburgh's Social Bite launches Christmas 'Pay it Forward' campaign to help end homelessness

Edinburgh's Social Bite has launched its Christmas campaign to encourage socially conscious shoppers and diners to support their mission to end homelessness.

Each year the social enterprise opens its doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for those in a situation of food poverty and homelessness to get a Christmas meal. Several restaurants have been partnering up with them in recent years to help fundraising for free food provisions over the festive period and rest of the year.

More than 40 businesses across Scotland will be asking their customers to add £1 to their bill and offer the chance to 'pay forward' a Christmas meal for those less fortunate over the festive period.

Holywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is among the many stars who have visited the Social Bite restaurant in Edinburgh.

A number of returning restaurants are returning for this year's campaign, including Martin Wishart's Restaurant on The Shore, Voyage of Buck - and all of the Big Red Teapot Group in Edinburgh - and DINE and Ox & Finch in Glasgow.

A total of 15 new partners have joined the campaign for 2019.

Last year, Social Bite distributed more than 140,000 free food and drink items thanks to those taking part in the campaign. The funds raised also supported their academy programme helping to provide employment opportunities to those in a situation of homelessness, helping to break the cycle.

Restaurant bosses last year asked their diners to add the £1 donation to their bill over November and December and almost £50,000 was raised.

At all Social Bite cafes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, customers can pay for hot drinks and meals for individuals experiencing homelessness and food poverty.

Social Bite's year-round partner restaurant Vesta Bar & Kitchen - which opens every Monday to serve homeless people a meal - will be donating £2 from every person dining on the Christmas menu and £1 from every afternoon tea.

Returning Restaurants

Ox & Finch, The Newsroom, Spatch, B&B, Sloans, Brel, The Griffin, Maggie Mays,

Jaques, Epicures of Hyndland, Nick's West End, Maison Bleue, Maison Bleue

Morningside, Dough Pizza - Rose St, Martin Wishart Restaurant, Martin Wishart The

Honours, DINE, Hamiltons, The Voyage of Buck, Treacle, Blackbird, Tigerlilly &

Candy Bar

New Partners

6 Degrees North, Café Zique ,Stereo, The Flying Duck, Mono, The Old

Hairdresser’s, The 78, Harmonium, 3 Session Street, Baked Pizza al talglio, Bross