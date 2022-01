While some New Years plans have been thwarted by the closing of night clubs, people from Portobello found a way to celebrate in a Covid-safe manner – outside, on the beach!

The large beach provided a space for families and friends to gather, while keeping a safe distance from others.

Locals wrapped up and lit bonfires to keep warm, and there was even a fireworks display to help kick off the new year in style.

Here are some snapshots of Portobello locals bringing in 2022 in style!

As the new year began, someone set off fireworks for locals to enjoy.

Two girls took a break from enjoying the fireworks to smile and pose for the camera.

While celebrations raged on, some took a moment to reflect back on the past year.

Locals gathered round their bonfires, and watched the colourful pyrotechnic display.