Emergency services called to man who fell and injured leg on rocks at East Lothian coastline

Emergency services were called to a man who had fallen and injured his leg on rocks on the East Lothian coastline.

Dunbar Coastguard, Eyemouth Coastguard, Berwick Coastguard, Senior Coastal Operations Officer S05A, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 and Eyemouth Inshore (ILB) and All-weather (ALB) Lifeboats, along with Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service, were tasked with assisting a man who had fallen and injured his leg on the rocks behind Eyemouth Caravan Park.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening and crews finished and stood down at around 8.43pm.

A spokesperson for Dunbar Coastguard said: "If you see someone in difficulty or something you are concerned about on the shoreline, beaches, cliffs, mud or water, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard."