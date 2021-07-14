Emma Ritch was the executive director of women’s equality group Engender and chairwoman of the board of trustees for Rape Crisis Scotland (RCS), an organisation working to end sexual violence towards women.

She was also a member of the European Women’s Lobby (EWL) Board of Administration.

Tributes have poured in for the committed campaigner whose death on 9 July has been described as a “huge shock” by her friends, family, colleagues and those who followed her work.

The team at Engender announced the launch of a tribute page for their “brilliant director, colleague, and friend” with a message reading: “We know that many Engender members and supporters will be deeply saddened and shocked by this news, and will be keen to pay tribute to her life and work.

"Please feel free to leave a message of condolence or your memories of Emma by using the form below. We will also be gathering social media posts to share with Emma's family.

“You can choose to leave your message private and it will be sent to Emma’s colleagues and family, or to make it public and it will appear here for others to see.”

All online messages will be moderated and physical cards and letters can be sent to Emma's husband: Kenny Ritch, c/o Engender, 10 Old Tolbooth Wynd, Edinburgh EH8 8EQ.

The statement added: “Engender’s staff and board are sending their sisterhood and love to anyone struggling with this tragic news.”

Some of the tributes so far include one from the team at YWCA Scotland - The Young Women's Movement – who said Ms Ritch “paved the way for future generations and truly shaped new possibilities for disrupting patriarchal systems to better serve society" and that “one of her greatest gifts to the movement was her ability to capture the imaginations of a nation as to build together a feminist future (in Scotland and far beyond) with compassion, wit, creativity and determination.”

The European Women's Lobby also left a tribute to the loyal feminist thanking her for her “immense contribution to EWL” and for playing “a huge role” in shaping EWL’s strategic direction.

More tributes and the opportunity to leave on can be found here.

