Masindi, who is the youngest of the zoo’s troop, spent her birthday opening presents which were filled with treats, such as straw, peanuts, sunflower seeds and chickpeas.

The young chimp, who was born on February 3, 2020, shares her name with a town near the Budongo Conservation Field Station in Uganda – where RZSS has funded efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005.

