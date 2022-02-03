Endangered chimpanzee at Edinburgh Zoo celebrates second birthday
A critically endangered Western chimpanzee celebrated her second birthday at Edinburgh Zoo’s Budongo Trail.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:47 pm
Masindi, who is the youngest of the zoo’s troop, spent her birthday opening presents which were filled with treats, such as straw, peanuts, sunflower seeds and chickpeas.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Zoo has created the perfect pairing with Sloth and Pancakes event
The young chimp, who was born on February 3, 2020, shares her name with a town near the Budongo Conservation Field Station in Uganda – where RZSS has funded efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005.