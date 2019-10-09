Engineers work through the night at Leith Wonder World after 'unanticipated power cut' forces closure
Popular children's soft play centre Wonder World in Leith has been forced to temporarily close following a power cut.
Concerned residents contacted the Evening News after seeing signs posted on the doors of the indoor play centre informing of the closure with no expected reopening date noted.
But a spokesperson for Wonder World, which is located at the former site of the swimming baths on Easter Road, has confirmed that they will be reopening as soon as possible.
"We’ve had engineers in over the course of last night and this morning working to get everything back up and running, and we anticipate reopening as soon as we possibly can.
"Other Wonder World locations remain open across the Central Belt, with our nearest facilities available in Falkirk and Kirkcaldy. For more information on how to reach these sites I would encourage customers to visit our website – www.wonderworldsoftplay.co.uk.
Customers are advised to visit Wonder World's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WonderWorldEdinburgh), where they will share updates on our progress in resolving this issue.