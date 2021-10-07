Erasure's Andy Bell gave 'A little Respect' to Edinburgh pub singer after witnessing cover version

Mike Paterson, 38, was playing at the city’s Royal Mile Tavern last night when someone in the crowd shouted out a request to play the synth pop duo’s 1988 hit, but it turned out one audience member might have known the song a little better.

However, with the Erasure singer’s permission, Mike gave his best version of the famous crowd-pleaser.

Mike was then pleasantly surprised when Andy came over to congratulate him on the cover afterwards.

Mike told the Evening News: “When he first came in I recognised him right away.

"I didn't want to bother the guy, he's just out having a beer with his friends.

“I did say if we weren't in a pandemic I'd ask him to sing it but sharing a mic wasn't a good idea right now.”

Mike Paterson with Andy Bell.

Mike casually continued the gig, but sure enough, it was only a matter of time before one punter shouted out the Erasure request.

"I cringed a bit when the request came in because the guy is right there.

“I joked about someone doing a better job than me, but then he laughed and told me to go for it.”

Many might have crumbled at the thought of playing a cover in front of the original artist, but Mike, an experienced gigging musician, was made of sterner stuff.

Andy Bell congratulated mike Paterson after his performance, which included an Erasure cover, at the Royal Mile Tavern.

"I've been doing this for nearly 20 years so it was just another song to me.

“As he was leaving he shook my hand, told me he'd enjoyed the gig and he thought I had a great voice it.

“He was impressed and enjoyed how I did it.”

Andy then posed for a photo with Mike before he went on his way.

It’s an amazing send off for Mike, who is soon set to leave Edinburgh for Abu Dhabi for a series of gigs there.

Erasure are in town having already played the first of two sold-out gigs at the Capital’s Usher Hall.