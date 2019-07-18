Eteaket launch Strawberry & Cream Tea in Edinburgh

Leaf tea company, Eteaket, have launched a blend of ‘Strawberry & Cream’ tea in time for summer.

The loose tea, which is built on a base of apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, tangy elderberries, rose hip peel, sweet pineapple cubes and fruity strawberry pieces, can be served hot or cold.

The blend is served in their tea room on Frederick Street where it can be purchased, but can also be bought from their concept store on Rose Street or online.

The Strawberry & Cream Tea can be purchased for £7.50 in a caddy or £15.95 in a larger bag.

The award-winning tea room which was founded by leaf tea expert Erica Moore, has been ethically sourcing and blending teas since it was founded in 2008.

To perfect her blends, Moore travels the world visiting tea gardens to source and provide the highest quality ingredients for their award-winning whole leaf tea.

