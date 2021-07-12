The Three Lions reached their first major final since the 1966 World Cup with the finale of the rearranged 2020 European Championships, but fell to Italy on penalty kicks after a tense match.

Singer Amy Macdonald cheekily asked if England’s Bank Holiday was still going ahead in the wake of the painful defeat.

Posting on her Twitter account, she asked: “Is the bank holiday still happening?”

Glasgow-born comedian Limmy said that “the better team had won” after the Italians came from a goal behind to lift the trophy.

He added that it had been “easy” for them in the end.

He wrote on Twitter: “To all my English followers who are hurting right now, let me try and be nice here.

“It's just a game, and it's just a game you watch other people play. You weren't playing. Which means you didn't lose.

Scots celebrities took to social media in the wake of England's painful Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy

“That's right. You didn't lose. You've lost nothing! Congratulations!”

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was a tad kinder.

He tweeted: “Congratulations, Italy. Tough luck, England”.

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, meanwhile, was among the famous faces to have condemned the racist abuse of England players following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The Greenock-born actor tweeted: “Knives out from some who had them knighted yesterday.

“Southgate and his team carried themselves with class.

“He led with humility, Rashford & Sterling role models for youngsters football or other wise credit to their country.

“Those that boo and abuse them are what’s wrong with it.”

Tennis superstar Andy Murray meanwhile, agreed with Piers Morgan’s assertion that the three young England players who missed penalties in the shoot-out defeat – Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho – all deserve huge respect for having the guts to take them.

Replying to Morgan, Murray said: “Totally agree with you. All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect.”

