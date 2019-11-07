Euromillions winner Jane Park announces that she has miscarried

Jane announced last month she was pregnant

The 23-year-old made the announcement on her Instagram story early this morning.

In the post she wrote: "It's 4am and I'm wide awake but emotionally exhausted. I never thought I'd have to say this, but this pregnancy just wasn't meant to be.

Jane’s management confirmed the news of her miscarriage with the Daily Record.Just a couple of weeks ago on 26 October she revealed that she was expecting her first child with a friend who she was not in a relationship with,

At the time she said: “Seeing the positive-result pregnancy test was more exciting than seeing the winning numbers on my lottery ticket. It’s a crazy time but I’m so happy.

“People think winning the lottery is the best thing that can happen to you but this feeling is just magical in a completely different way.