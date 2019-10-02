'Eurovision filming is interfering with my wedding - but I couldn't be happier' - Edinburgh superfans can't believe their luck

Normally any disruption on their big day would be a bride’s worst nightmare, but one Edinburgh couple can’t believe their luck as Eurovision filming interferes with their plans.

Eurovision superfans Laura Burt, 33, and Luke McIntosh, 31, will marry tomorrow at the City Chambers, but just last week the venue phoned them to say they would have to shift their plans and their guests due to road closures as filming takes place for Will Ferrell’s comedy at the same time as they were due to arrive.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams have been filming around Edinburgh this week

Laura said: “Staff at the City Chambers called to let me know about a week ago that they had road closures due to filming and asked us to arrive 10 minutes earlier so that we wouldn’t interrupt the filming.

READ MORE: Hollywood star Will Ferrell to film Eurovision Song contest spoof movie in Edinburgh

“At first I thought it was Fast and Furious and was almost cursing Vin Diesel, so I asked and they said no, it’s another film - as soon as I realised it was the Eurovision film my thoughts entirely changed I was so excited.

“It was just so funny, I was howling down the phone and telling them ‘you don’t understand, my and my partner’s ‘thing’ is Eurovision, we’re even going to Sweden on our honeymoon and staying in the same building as the ABBA museum.”

This week and next, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are filming around Edinburgh for the upcoming Netflix comedy and have been spotted at landmark sights such as Calton Hill and Arthurs Seat.

The filming times have had a knock on effect as they have had to inform their guests and cars to arrive early and Laura has had to push back her hair and makeup appointments - but all have had no problem doing so.

READ MORE: Eurovision movie filming in Edinburgh: Full details of all road closures for Netflix blockbuster starring Will Ferrell

Eurovision filming on their wedding day isn’t the only time that the song contest will make an appearance as Laura has managed to sneak a Eurovision lyrics into her vows and their playlist for when they are signing the register also features a Eurovision song.

“I've grown up with Eurovision, my mum always had a wee party and we got to stay up late, it was a yearly thing in my house.” Laura added, “My partner was kind of the same, but when we first started going out my birthday coincided with Eurovision and my best friend had a party for it, I dressed up as Bjork from the ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ music video and my friend was Mozart - it was the first time he met my friends that night and it has just grown and grown from there.”

For the couple who have been together for 10 years, the possibility of being extras in the film would be a dream come true ahead of their honeymoon to Sweden which will also take them on a walking tour of as many Eurovision sights as they can fit in.

“Everyone knows how much it means to us.” Laura said, “What I love about Eurovision is it’s fully inclusive, it doesn't matter what gender you are, colour you are, it’s all about people coming together and sharing music.

“Sometimes all you need is a cheesy song, but sometimes you get a serious song in Eurovision that is just beautiful.”