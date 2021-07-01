Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Dunbar Burgh and Parish War Memorial will be rededicated to mark 100 years since it was first unveiled on 3rd July 1921.

At a public ceremony to be attended by military veterans students from a local high school will take part in the dedication of three recently-added names of Dunbar-born and raised servicemen, who died in the First World War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public ceremony is being held at the Memorial, located opposite the Rocks Hotel, Marine Road

The names of 20 brave men who were killed while serving their country were recently added to the memorial, after research uncovered the heroes had been missed off.

Fourteen names from WWI and 6 from WWII have been added. Herbert Coutts, Chairman of the Dunbar War Memorial working group said investigations to identify missing heroes continue.

In all, the Memorial bears the names of 220 local individuals including two women, Violet Fraser and Agnes Johnstone.

At the ceremony senior students from Dunbar Grammar School will read brief citations about the individuals whose names have been added.

Military veterans will attend and the Royal British Legion is providing a piper and stewards. The SNI Yeomanry will be represented by serving officers and a trumpet major.

The service will be led by Councillor John McMillan, Provost of East Lothian, Roderick Urquhart, Lord Lieutenant of East Lothian will represent HM The Queen, and Mary Duncan, Honorary Canadian Consul for Scotland, the Canadian Government. Local clergy will deliver a bible reading and prayers.

The ceremony is being held at the Memorial on Marine Road, at 11am on 3rd July 2021.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.