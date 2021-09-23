Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will arrive in cinemas in April 2022, studio Warner Bros announced.

The Harry Potter spin-off had previously been listed to launch three months later in July.

It will see the return of David Yates, director of the later four Harry Potter films, and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander will join Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore in the fight against evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has taken over the latter role from Johnny Depp, who departed the franchise after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Also starring in The Secrets Of Dumbledore are Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Callum Turner.

Harry Potter author Rowling co-wrote the script alongside Steve Kloves.

Two further Fantastic Beasts films are in the pipeline.

