Fast and Furious 9: Production crew to set up camp at Edinburgh's Holyrood Park for filming in September

The production team for Fast and Furious 9 will be setting up camp in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park for filming next month.

The Evening News reported previously that scenes for the blockbuster movie are set to be filmed on the Royal Mile, Parliament Square and St Giles Street, on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September. Filming is also expected to take place within East Parliament Square on Sunday 8 September.

The Fast and Furious 9 production team will set up camp in Holyrood Park next month. Pictures: ZdenekKrchak/ s_bukley - Shutterstock

There are also reports that filming may be taking place in and around George Street.

Local residents and businesses have been sent a letter - being shared on discussion website reddit - from FF9 Productions Ltd outlining their schedule and highlighting steps they will be taking to minimise disruption.

The letter states Holyrood Park will be used from September 4th-13th as their "unit base" for trailers and a large marquee, which will be positioned on an aluminium pad to protect the ground. A fence perimeter will also be in place.

It also says they will keep Queens Drive clear of vehicles and aim to limit disruption by making sure lighting is pointed away from properties.

The Fast and Furious action films, which centre round illegal street racing, are Universal's biggest franchise of all time. It is currently the ninth-highest grossing film series of all time.

Previous films have starred Holywood stars such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez.

A leaflet issued by the production company to local residents in July, says "the scenes involve vehicles travelling at speed, and as such require us to implement road closure along the High Street and Parliament Square".

There will be a police presence during filming.

Residents and office workers will be escorted through the security barriers, though may have to wait until certain scenes are shot.

The film company says it will be holding meetings to discuss the filming with those living in the area, including local businesses.