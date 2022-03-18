Father delivers newborn daughter on Linlithgow bathroom floor

Carly with her newborn baby Isla Elsie Mary Marshall.

Chris Marshall delivered little Isla Elsie Mary Marshall with help on the phone from a 999 operator, at 2:54am on March 7, weighing 3.59kgs.

Animator Chris and his Australian primary school teacher wife Carly Marshall were shocked when their baby girl suddenly joined them.

Carly (36) said: "I had kind of been in labour the night before but it calmed down. I called the hospital and they said to just let them know when my waters break, but it never happened.

"I was so calm. The contractions were fine and I didn’t think I had to go to hospital yet. I had woken up about midnight and was breathing through the contractions, then at about 2am they got closer together.

"As we said we should get ready for the hospital, five or six pushes later she was here!

“When the operator said ‘now remember the baby will be very slippy’, little did we realise that she meant as slippy as a wet eel! Her umbilical cord was tied off with my husband’s trainer shoelace!

"My mother in law was here too, so she helped, but my husband delivered the baby. I think he is pretty chuffed.

"It all happened so quickly, he didn’t have a chance to think about it, it just happened. I think the fact he got to do it was great.”

The couple are currently living at Chris’s brother’s house, Bonnytoun House, while he is in Singapore. They moved up from London last year as the pandemic allowed Chris to work from home, so they decided to be close to his family in Scotland.

The couple have embraced local tradition. Carly said: “My midwife informed us that our daughter is officially a ‘Black Bitch’ because she was born at home inside the burgh’s boundaries. We’d planned on giving birth at St Johns hospital, however little Isla decided to come quicker than we thought!

"I love the Black Bitch story, we are very proud to be part of it. There are two statues of the Black Bitch outside the house.