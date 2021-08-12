Festival returns to mark 100 years of Craigmillar being part of Edinburgh

The Craigmillar and Niddrie Community Festival returns this weekend to mark 100 years since Craigmillar became part of Edinburgh.

The Craigmillar Festival has not been held since 2015, but the internationally renowned celebration of community arts which ran for over 40 years returns this weekend.

On August 14 and 15, local organisations and residents will run workshops, exhibitions, live performances and many other activities across several venues.

The original festival, which began in 1962, was developed as a ‘catalyst for social change’.

A mother asked Peffermill Primary School to offer her son music lessons, but was dismissed as the school, and area generally, had fallen on hard times.

Frustrated, the school’s mothers club rounded up local talent and, with the help of their local councillor Jack Kane, staged the festival of music, drama, and arts.

Fun was married with intensive political action; combining culture with satirical criticism, the people wrote and produced historical productions based on the area’s social concerns which drew local politicians’ attention. It has since paved the way for many other community led art initiatives around the world.

This year marks 100 years since Craigmillar became part of the City of Edinburgh and, after a six year hiatus, the festival returns to celebrate this occasion in over 15 venues.

Festivities include a themed parade, interactive storytelling, food stalls, an art trail, many exhibitions, online events, and much more.

