The curtain has only just fallen on last year’s panto, but this year’s is already waiting in the wings, prepped and ready!

The Festival Theatre has announced that beloved stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young will be returning to perform in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

It will run from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 31, with Allan playing ‘Mrs Smee’, Grant will play ‘Captain Hook’ and Jordan will play ‘Smee’.

The Edinburgh King's cast of Sleeping Beauty (left to right) Nicola Meehan, Clare Gray, Grant Stott, Allan Stewart, Jordan Young, Sia Dauda

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said: “This year’s panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has been a huge treat on the bigger Festival Theatre stage so we can’t wait to see it transformed into Neverland this coming Christmas for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. As ever we’re delighted to welcome back Allan, Grant and Jordan – linchpins of our Capital Theatres family and beloved audience favourites who are sure to delight as dame extraordinaire Mrs Smee, the dastardly Captain Hook and Smee.”

Further casting for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will be announced later in 2023.