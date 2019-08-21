Fife teenager, 14, who went missing while walking black and white Border Collie found 'safe and well'

Police who searched through the night for a missing teenager after he vanished while taking a Border Collie dog for a walk have confirmed he has been found 'safe and well'.
Louis was walking a black and white Border Collie dog and is believed to have headed towards the Crombie area and went missing on Tuesday afternoon from the Crossford area of Fife.
The 14-year-old has now been found 'safe and well' a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed.
