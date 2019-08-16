Film crew descends on Portobello for new BBC drama

Filming is taking place in Portobello today for the new BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing.

Pictures show activity on the sodden beach while a number of production vehicles can be seen in a nearby car park.

The feature-length TV drama is expected to air this year and is a BBC adaptation of Emma Healey’s best-selling novel Elizabeth is Missing, an instant success when it hit the shelves in 2014.

The 90-minute show stars Oscar-winning Glenda Jackson as Maud – a woman struggling with dementia who must attempt to piece together what has happened to her best friend Elizabeth.

A notice published by the City of Edinburgh Council provides details on the filming and associated road access restrictions.

Film crews have descended on Portobello today.

The notice says the local authority aims to ensure the safety of the public and all those involved in the Elizabeth is Missing filming, adding: "No person shall: Cause or permit any vehicle to wait or load or unload from any vehicle on the lengths of carriageway listed below."

The notice then lists the dates and times for which this applies as from 6pm on Wednesday August 14th until 6:30pm on Friday August 16th.

It says Bedford Terrace will be closed both sides from the Promenade to the east-west section of the road, and from the north side from Brunstane Road North eastwards to the north-south section.

Emergency vehicle and pedestrian access will be allowed at all times.