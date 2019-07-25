Firefighters called to bin fire at Bonnyrigg primary school

Have your say

Firefighters raced to a bin store fire at an Edinburgh primary school after the city's hottest day on record.

Three appliances were sent to Burnbrae Primary School to deal with the bin store fire at around 6.30pm from Dalkeith, Liberton and Marionville.

On arrival, the crews extinguished what the fire service described as an 'external bin store' fire within 20 minutes of arriving.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three appliances were mobilised from Dalkeith, Liberton and Marionville, with only two appliances in attendance.

"It was an external bin store and that has been extinguished. The stop message was received at 6.47pm."