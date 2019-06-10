Firefighters called to Edinburgh Airport after United Airlines flight emergency

Have your say

Firefighters were called to Edinburgh Airport this morning - after a flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

The United Airlines flight took off from Edinburgh and was due to travel to Newark Liberty International Airport in America.

Firefighters were called at 11.38am after the flight was forced to circle over Fife before returning to the Capital.

Fire crews were seen attending the scene.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.38am and sent fire appliances, one height appliance, one heavy rescue unit and one incident support unit.

"We stood down at 11.59am and airport fire service dealt with the incident."

Stock United Airlines. PIC: By Brian from Toronto, Canada - uex-go-jet-crj700.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2068981

The Evening News have contacted United Airlines for more information.

More to follow