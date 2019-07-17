First Edinburgh whisky distillery in almost 100 years offers guided tours from just £14

The first whisky distillery in the centre of Edinburgh for almost 100 years will offer guided tours with a focus on exploring flavour after it opens on 30 July.

Holyrood Distillery is the first operational single malt distillery in central Edinburgh since The Edinburgh Distillery (aka Glen Sciennes) closed in 1925 so the first tour on Tuesday 30 July will be a historic occasion.

Holyrood Distillery is the first operational single malt whisky distillery in the city centre for almost 100 years.

As well as single malt whisky, the distillery will also produce a range of gins and gin liqueurs.

Holyrood Distillery is the notion of Canadian Rob Carpenter who, in 2013, first had the idea for a distillery and visitor experience in central Edinburgh.

Rob, who founded the Canadian branch of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society together with his wife Kelly, has brought his vision to life in partnership with co-founder David Robertson, who has 25 years’ experience in the industry.

READ MORE: 10 of the most expensive whiskies you can try in Edinburgh on World Whisky Day

Rob said: “I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll open the doors to our distillery on Tuesday 30th July.

“It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point, and to be able to bring back single malt whisky back to the heart of Edinburgh for the first time in almost 100 years is a true privilege.

“A big thank you is also owed to our neighbours who have been patient with the build over the past year.”

Located on the edge of Holyrood Park and close to popular Edinburgh Festival Fringe venues The Pleasance and George Square, the new distillery is within easy walking distance of the city attractions, including The National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse and aims to offer a major visitor attraction for both tourists and locals.

Debs Newman, Holyrood’s Visitor Experience director, added: “Offering great tours for our visitors is an integral part of the distillery design, and there are a range of tours available to visitors to suit all levels of interest, with even more variety to come in future.

“Given our location in the centre of Edinburgh, we’re within easy walking distance of the city’s major attractions so we’re ready to welcome everyone, from locals to tourists, to explore what we have created and the amazing world of flavour in both whisky and gin.”

READ MORE: 33 amazing pictures that show Edinburgh’s rich brewing past

Spirit production will be handled by distillery manager Jack Mayo, previously of The Glasgow Distillery, alongside distillers Ollie Salvesen and Elizabeth Machin, who are all graduates of Heriot-Watt University’s renowned Brewing and Distilling course.

In total, the project has already created 30 new jobs.

Bookings for Holyrood’s range of daily guided distillery tours are now open on their website with tickets for adults starting at £14. https://www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk/tours/

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.