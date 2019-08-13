First look at Six by Nico's latest indulgent menu

Tasting menu favourite, Six by Nico, have announced that the concept for their next menu will be inspired by everyone's favourite ‘Guilty Pleasures’.
In honour of less proud moments - and our drunken food choices, Chef Nico Simeone and his team invite guests to sink their teeth into our ‘Guilty Pleasures’ at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh where they will offer a unique culinary experience inspired by our favourite comfort foods. between August 20 and September 29. The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. There is is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as delicious ‘Guilty Pleasures’ inspired snack sides.
