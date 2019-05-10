First pictures of plans for £3.75 million new Edinburgh Fruitmarket Gallery

Internationally renowned Fruitmarket Gallery on Market Street will close in for a year in July to undergo drastic refurbishment including plans to extend into the former Electric Circus warehouse.

Limited by the scope of the current building, which falls below the standards expected for world class art, the gallery hopes to bring the former fruit and vegetable warehouse into cultural use in ambitious plans submitted to Edinburgh Council.

The sleek new £3.75 million design includes double height space similar to the Tate Tanks in London and will increase accessibility as well as space for installations, performances and collaborations.

The project also creates much-needed, dedicated spaces for engagement, as well as back of house, workshop and storage facilities.

The Fruitmarket Gallery will close for refurbishment in July and open again in 2020 during which time the Fruitmarket will be working with artists out in the community and offsite.

In August, people can experience Night Walk for Edinburgh, a brand-new video walk for Edinburgh from internationally renowned Canadian artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, commissioned by The Fruitmarket Gallery and presented in partnership with Edinburgh International Festival and in association with Edinburgh Art Festival.

Fiona Bradley, Director of The Fruitmarket Gallery, said: "This project has opportunities for artists and audiences at its heart. It delivers an inspirational new space for creative, collaborative working and renovates the Fruitmarket’s existing spaces, ensuring that we can continue to operate at the forefront of contemporary culture for decades to come."

Architects Reiach and Hall, who also designed the new Meadowbank Arena, have taken on the project.

Director Neil Gillespie said: "The new warehouse spaces are designed enter into a critical and dynamic dialogue with the original galleries. As an ensemble, they offer artists, curators and audiences remarkable, contrasting and complementary spaces."