Five abandoned puppies so young their eyes hadn't opened found dumped in Edinburgh park

A newborn litter of puppies so young their eyes have not yet opened were dumped in a park in 'freezing' conditions.

The five pups were discovered in a cardboard box in the capital's Figgate Park, and animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information.

Friggate Park entrance

The puppies who were so young their eyes hadn't even opened, were found by a member of the public near a burn around 10am on August 16.

It is believed they had been left outside overnight and a Scottish SPCA inspector said they were "absolutely freezing".

The pups are still too young to be sexed but they are thought to be bull breed crosses.

Fortunately they were found in good health and are being cared for at a Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre.

John Toule, Scottish SPCA senior inspector, said: "The pups were beside the burn in Figgate Park inside a cardboard box.

"The caller found them at 10am.

"It's not clear if the puppies had been there overnight but they were absolutely freezing.

"They were only a couple of days old so they were very small and their eyes were still closed.

"The member of the public took the puppies home and called us right away.

"When we arrived we examined the puppies and found them to be in good health.

"The puppies are currently receiving the round the clock care they need in one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

"We are very grateful to the person who found these puppies and took such care to take them home and keep them warm until we arrived.

"We dread to think what would have happened if they hadn't been found when they were.

"We are keen to trace the person who abandoned these puppies.

"We would also like to ensure the welfare of the bitch that gave birth to these pups."