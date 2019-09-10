Five Edinburgh restaurants win top prize at Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards

Five Edinburgh restaurants scooped up a top prize at the annual Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards on Sunday 8 September.

Mother India Cafe won Innovative Restaurant of the Year, St Andrew’s Square’s Dishoom took the Casual Dining award, Maki & Ramen won Japanese Restaurant of the Year, St John’s Curry Club was recognised at best Takeaway of the Year and Ignite took the coveted Indian Restaurant of the Year award.

Mother India Cafe was amongst the winners

Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food and Station India were also recognised with Highly Commended awards.

Yawar Khan, Asian Catering Federation chairman, said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards recognises the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland.

“They allow us to celebrate the many different cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to our economy.”

Restaurants were judged by a panel of chefs and Asian cuisine experts, including Michelin Star chef and Chinese Masterchef winner Bill Poon, author and food critic Ria Amber Tesia, former restaurant inspector for the Good Food Guide George Shaw and chaired by founder of the Curry Club and editor of the Cobra Good Curry Guide, Pat Chapman.

More than 70 Asian restaurants across Scotland were shortlisted through a series of public votes and narrowed down to 16 winners at the ceremony which took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa.

The awards recognised the best Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways in the country.

