Fleabag actor Andrew Scott: stop referring to me as 'openly gay'

Andrew Scott has said being referred to as an "openly gay" actor implies a defiance that he does not feel.



The Dublin actor, who first found fame in Sherlock and attracted a new legion of fans as the priest in Fleabag, said the term does not reflect who he is.

He told British GQ magazine: "You're never described as openly gay at a party - 'This is my openly gay friend Darren', 'She's openly Irish'.

"It implies a defiance I don't feel."

Scott also spoke about how a gay actor can perfect chemistry when acting a straight relationship, saying: "Sexuality isn't something you can cultivate, particularly."

"It isn't a talent ... You believe the relationship, that's my job."

He added that his great love is theatre, after completing a run of Noel Coward's Present Laughter at the Old Vic.

He said: "You direct yourself. Of course there's a director, but in the auditorium, if you feel the audience is getting a little coughy, you've got to think 'Well, it's my job to get them back'."

Scott was recently honoured with the Standout Performance prize at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019.

The full interview is in the October issue of British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands now.