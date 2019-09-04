Floral tributes and messages laid at foot of Leith Walk after 62-year-old tragically died

Floral tributes and messages to a 62-year-old who tragically died following a collision with a lorry have begun appearing at the scene of the accident at the foot of Leith Walk.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 1:10pm on Tuesday after reports of a serious collision involving the pedestrian who has been named locally as Andrew Malcolm.

Tributes to father-of-two Mr Malcolm began pouring in following the news of his death on Tuesday.

One note, tied to a lampost at the scene near Newkirkgate shopping precinct, describes Mr Malcolm as 'one of a kind'.

Evening News readers flooded the posts on Facebook with tributes and messages of condolence to Mr Malcolm's family.

Jade Buckley commented: “Deepest condolences to his loved ones and family, RIP.”

Wendy Burns said: “Bless his soul and his family and friends. The roads there need properly looked at.”

Mandy Cowan commented: “So sad, RIP great guy.”

