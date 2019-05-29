Food festival puts young talent at top of the menu

Edinburgh Food Festival producers have put their faith in youthful energy with the appointment of the youngest ever festival producer to take the reins of this year’s annual foodie event.

Taking place at Assembly George Square Gardens, the festival – set to be the biggest yet – lasts for ten days from July 19 to 28.

Alex Fitzhowle, 24, grew up in South Queensferry and is studying history and politics part-time at Stirling University whilst taking on his new role as part of the Edinburgh Food Festival team.

Having already established his arts management career in Scotland and Australia, Alex’s international festival experience includes roles with the Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne Comedy festivals and The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Australia, as well as five years working for Edinburgh’s Assembly Festival and Underbelly’s Hogmanay.

Alex, who attended St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh’s Haymarket, said: “I’m really excited to be taking a leading role in making Edinburgh’s only city centre food festival the biggest and best yet as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

“This year also marks my fifth anniversary as part of Edinburgh’s Assembly Festival team.

“I’m already finalising plans for our new line-up for 2019 by curating an exciting programme of events, experiences and sensory delights.

“Special features for this year will include new meet the local producer events and chef demonstrations, as well as over 20 stall-holders serving up some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink.

“I’m now visiting food producers and culinary creatives from all over Scotland to see what they have to offer. For those businesses who are interested in applying for space at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival, I’m willing to travel, so show me what you’ve got!”

Returning exhibitors already include award-winning Berwickshire pie makers, Jarvis Pickle, who will be offering a taste of the Scottish Borders with their selection of traditional meat, fish and vegetarian filled pastry pockets.

Mexican and Caribbean-inspired street food from the Umami Spice will also be available.

Umami Spice Girl and Umami Spice Boy is the combination of chef Michelle Challis and enthusiastic ex-army officer Ed Challis who bring fresh flavours the street food scene.

Based on worldwide travels to the likes of Mexico the menu also draws on Michelle’s initial success selling fresh curry kits, made in Edinburgh.

Old classics include their famous Malaysian Rendang and Thai Satay Kebabs and also features Jerk Chicken and Cubanos – toasted Cuban sandwiches.

Mediterranean and Middle East falafel, tagines and hummus are also on the menu from Chick & Pea, gourmet kebabs from Kebabbar and East Lothian’s Alandas Scottish Seafood & Gelato.

The free festival welcomes visitors of all ages to Edinburgh’s Assembly George Square Gardens.

Entry to the festival and the talks is free and non-ticketed. Food and drink producers, street food vendors, chefs and other culinary creatives who wish to take part in the festival can submit a written application to Alex Fitzhowle, by June 3, by e-mailing edfoodfest@assemblyfestival.com.

