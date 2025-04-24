Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged to transform an Edinburgh city centre gift shop into a new footwear shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American company Sketchers has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department for the full fit-out of ground and basement levels, replacement shopfront windows, signage and doors, at 85 Princes Street.

No material changes are planned to the underlying structure of the unit, which is currently occupied by Castle Gifts and was previously home to Kingdom of Sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing shopfront comprises two glazed bays set within a structural frame, which have been overclad in purple. This is to be replaced in black, as will the frames of the window bays.

Under the plans, the basement floor will be mothballed, with only access needed to the electrical services room. A fire wall will be constructed around the base of the stairs and lift, to separate from the floor above.

Plans are afoot to turn this Castle Gifts shop on Princes Street, Edinburgh into a new Sketchers store. | National World

The ground floor will still serve as a retail shop, with a small stock room and manager’s office to the rear. This is the only floor accessible to customers.

In the planning documents, Sketchers agent, Neil Braithwaite Architect Ltd, said: “The alterations intend to preserve the character of the streetscape while enhancing the internal design to meet current building regulations. The proposals acknowledge the historical significance of the façade with its first floor walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The general principle of the scheme is to create a suitable design and flow within the confines of the concrete structure. This will entail design considerate to the historical assets to alter the internal arrangement with partition walls. In general the scheme endeavours to preserve the historical importance of the building within the streetscape.

“The overall design approach respects and preserves the historic character of the building, while improving accessibility and safety. The new shopfront works will be a welcome improvement to the unit and will help continue the vibrant retail aesthetics of Princes Street.”

The Castle Gifts store on Princes Street used to be a Kingdom of Sweets shop. | National World

Click here to sign up 👇

The main stock room on the first floor will be located in the same location as existing. All new walls are to be constructed in metal or timber stud partitions, with plasterboard or plywood linings. This is to allow future tenants to remove walls without disturbing the core structure of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stall riser is to be retained and cleaned. While the main entrance with two sets of hinged doors and signage box above will also be replaced with frames in black. All glazing, doors and associated framework will be removed and replaced with new toughened/laminated glass.

There are two separate planning applications to implement these changes to the Princes Street unit, which will be decided on by the council’s planning department. As yet, these applications have received no comments on the online planning application.